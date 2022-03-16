Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

