2,110 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

