Head-To-Head Contrast: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) vs. iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

Electronic Arts and iEntertainment Network are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.76, meaning that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Electronic Arts and iEntertainment Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 4 16 0 2.80 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $162.70, suggesting a potential upside of 34.69%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and iEntertainment Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.04 $837.00 million $2.22 54.41 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 9.83% 18.59% 10.89% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electronic Arts beats iEntertainment Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands, and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass-market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

iEntertainment Network Company Profile

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

