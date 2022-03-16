Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.19 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,932 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rambus by 108,286.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus by 14.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

