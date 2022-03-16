Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of KMT opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

