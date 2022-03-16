Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 6,600 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
