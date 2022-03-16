Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 6,600 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.