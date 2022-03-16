Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Insider William Charles Sells 4,643 Shares

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) insider William Charles sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $16,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EEX opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $246.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Emerald alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerald by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 507,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.