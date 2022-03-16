DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Director Steven Elliott Parry Purchases 5,000 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) Director Steven Elliott Parry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.11 per share, with a total value of C$10,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,137.60.

Shares of TSE DRT opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$176.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$5.99.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

