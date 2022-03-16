DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Director Steven Elliott Parry Purchases 5,000 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) Director Steven Elliott Parry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.11 per share, with a total value of C$10,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,137.60.
Shares of TSE DRT opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$176.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$5.99.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
