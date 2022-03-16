Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,781,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 256,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Terex by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

