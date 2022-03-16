Comerica Bank Sells 1,379 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

