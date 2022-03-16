Comerica Bank Sells 1,379 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,973 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 65,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.