First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Bancorp by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 350,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.20. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

