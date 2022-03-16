CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $387.08 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.25 and its 200 day moving average is $531.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

