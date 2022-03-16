Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $452,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $190.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.91 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.55. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

