1,391 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $127.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.