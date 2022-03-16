CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 31.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.86.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,992. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

