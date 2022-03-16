35,000 Shares in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $37,267,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,312,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 385,959 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,832,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,013,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

ATIP stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

