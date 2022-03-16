CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 447 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94.

