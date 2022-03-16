Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Catalent by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5,829.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 376,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.