ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.75

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 115011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $134,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 37,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $89,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,825. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.