2,969 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

