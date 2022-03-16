Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.63

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 10669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 146,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

