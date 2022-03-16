Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Baidu by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baidu by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Baidu by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,028,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,054 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.53.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.03. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $278.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

