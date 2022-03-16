Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 309.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

