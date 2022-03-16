TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 135,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

