Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 2042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $906.72 million, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 562,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

