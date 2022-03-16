Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 2042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $906.72 million, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.
About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
