Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.61

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.61 and last traded at $90.61, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

