Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.20

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 60569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.