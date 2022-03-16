Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Decreases By 35.0%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIOA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Shares of Tio Tech A stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.