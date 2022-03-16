Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Decreases By 35.0%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIOA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tio Tech A stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95.
Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
