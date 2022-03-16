Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,460 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -604.80 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.