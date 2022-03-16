Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $138.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

