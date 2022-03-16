Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.50.

NYSE MTN opened at $249.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

