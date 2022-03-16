Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

