Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

