Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

