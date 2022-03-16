Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,101 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $335.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.09 and a 200 day moving average of $343.07. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.