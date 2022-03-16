Pendal Group Ltd Invests $271,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 29,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after buying an additional 20,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $148.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.
WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.05.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
