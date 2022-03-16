Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

NYSE RJF opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

