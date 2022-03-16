Pendal Group Ltd Sells 35,712 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,712 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 93.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after buying an additional 627,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

