2,335 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in AbbVie by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,922,680. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

