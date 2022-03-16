Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 1,444.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $97.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,688 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FATE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.