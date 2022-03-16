Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 222.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 1.20.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

