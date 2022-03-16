The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

PEBB opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.87 ($2.21). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15.

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($72,561.77).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

