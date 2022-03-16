GB Group (LON:GBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GBG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.98) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.35) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.35) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GB Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.10).

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 539.57 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 613.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 756.56. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 980 ($12.74). The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($64,435.05).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

