Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

GSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.