C&C Group’s (CCR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.77) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.80) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

CCR opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.23). The firm has a market cap of £783.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

