Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

