Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 5,463 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $223,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $274,625.52.

On Monday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $273,216.84.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

DK stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Delek US by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Delek US by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 58,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

