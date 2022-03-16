Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells $525,599.54 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $60,287,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $43,311,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

