Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Purchases $58,300.00 in Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tri-Continental stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
