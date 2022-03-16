Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Purchases $58,300.00 in Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tri-Continental stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.